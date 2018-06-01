One day DVD sale at South branch of Rowan Public Library on Saturday

Looking for a good movie, TV show, or college-level course on DVD? Check out the Friends of Rowan Public Library’s special one-day DVD sale on Saturday, June 2.

The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at South Rowan Regional Library, located at 920 Kimball Rd. in China Grove.

The one-day sale is open to the public and will be held inside near the circulation desk.

All DVDs are priced at $1. However, you can save more by buying more: 10 for $5 or 20 for $10. All items are donated and being sold "as-is."

Funds raised from the Friends of RPL one-day DVD sale are used to support Rowan Public Library.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.