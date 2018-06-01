Woman struck by car while crossing south Charlotte road - | WBTV Charlotte

Woman struck by car while crossing south Charlotte road

Kristi O'Connor | WBTV Kristi O'Connor | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A woman was injured after she was hit by a car in south Charlotte Friday morning. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a woman was crossing the street at South Boulevard and Grover Road when she was stuck by a driver. The incident happened just after 8 a.m. 

Police said she was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

No other details were released. 

