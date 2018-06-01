I-40 ramp in Catawba County shut down after tractor-trailer over - | WBTV Charlotte

I-40 ramp in Catawba County shut down after tractor-trailer overturns in ditch

Credit: Conover Fire Dept. Credit: Conover Fire Dept.
CONOVER, NC (WBTV) -

No one was injured when a tractor-trailer overturned in a ditch in Catawba County Friday morning. 

According to the Conover Fire Department, the wreck happened at the on ramp of Interstate 40 at Rock Barn Road NE. The ramp has been shut down while crews remove the tractor-trailer from the scene. 

Firefighters tweeted about the incident around 7:40 a.m. 

There's no word on what caused the crash. 

Drivers should expect delays in the area. 

