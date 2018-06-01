I-40 ramp in Catawba County shut down after tractor-trailer overturns in ditch

No one was injured when a tractor-trailer overturned in a ditch in Catawba County Friday morning.

According to the Conover Fire Department, the wreck happened at the on ramp of Interstate 40 at Rock Barn Road NE. The ramp has been shut down while crews remove the tractor-trailer from the scene.

Firefighters tweeted about the incident around 7:40 a.m.

Rescue 1 is operating this MVA with No Injuries on the 133 WB I-40 On-Ramp (Rock Barn Rd. NE Exit). Expect delays as the ramp is closed for removal of the vehicle! #CLTtraffic pic.twitter.com/RZPSgSqRO0 — Conover Fire Dept. (@ConoverFire) June 1, 2018

There's no word on what caused the crash.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

