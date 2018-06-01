Salisbury firefighter earns degree

Salisbury Fire Department Firefighter David Keyser has earned his associate degree in Fire Protection Technology from Davidson County Community College.

Keyser has over three years of service with the Salisbury Fire Department and plans to continue his education this fall pursuing a bachelor degree in fire administration at UNC Charlotte.

He is a graduate of East Davidson High School and previously served in the North Carolina National Guard.

Keyser lives in Lexington with his wife Ashley, daughters Shelby and Audrey. Firefighter Keyser is currently assigned to Engine 2 A Shift.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.