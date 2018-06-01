Rockwell man convicted as habitual felon, gets more than four years prison

Caleb Hunter Archer of Rockwell was convicted on Thursday of felony possession with intent to sell and/or deliver a schedule II controlled substance. He admitted his status as a habitual felon and Judge Lori Hamilton sentenced Archer to a minimum of 58 months to a maximum of 82 months in prison.

On May 12, 2017, during an investigation conducted by the China Grove Police Department, Archer was found in possession of a small bag of methamphetamine.

Archer had previously been convicted of felony solicitation to burn an unoccupied building, felony obtaining property by false pretenses, and felony financial card theft, among other convictions.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the joint effort on behalf of Assistant District Attorney Barrett Poppler and the China Grove Police Department in holding Archer accountable for his criminal conduct.



