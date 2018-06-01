Student reportedly struck by vehicle in south Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Student reportedly struck by vehicle in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A student was reportedly struck by a vehicle in south Charlotte Friday morning. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 8000 block of Riverbirch Drive. Officers said they received a call about a student being struck by a vehicle. 

There's no word on whether the student was injured. 

No other details were released. 

