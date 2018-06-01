DOT planning public hearings on future road projects

The N.C. Department of Transportation wants your feedback on its State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), a 10-year plan that identifies funding for projects and schedules them for construction.

During a public comment period that runs from June 4 through July 9, each of NCDOT's 14 local transportation divisions will host an informal public meeting to present proposed projects and to receive feedback from citizens who can express their views at public meetings, online, by phone or by mail.

Division Nine, which includes Stokes, Forsyth, Davie, Davidson and Rowan counties, will hold its meeting on Monday at the division office: 375 Silas Creek Parkway, in Winston-Salem from 4 - 6 p.m.

Division Seven, which includes Caswell, Rockingham, Orange, Alamance and Guilford counties will hold its meeting on Monday, June 11, at the division office: 1584 Yanceyville Street, Greensboro from 5 - 7 p.m.

During that time, citizens are invited to stop in and provide input on how the division plans to rank its project priorities.

Please note that these meetings are not for maintenance-related projects, such as patching potholes, resurfacing or ditches.

Attending a meeting isn't necessary to comment. Comments can also be submitted online. The online public input interactive tool will be available starting Monday, June 4, through the STI website (ncdot.gov/sti).

NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for anyone with disabilities who wants to participate in the public meeting. Anyone requiring special services should contact Lauren Putnam, Public Involvement Officer, at 919-707-6072 or by email at lnputnam1@ncdot.gov as early as possible, so that these arrangements can be made.

