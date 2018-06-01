Road work starting today in Rockwell

N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews must close a small section of Misenheimer Road near the intersection of Trappers Ridge Drive while they replace a pipe that crosses underneath the roadway in Rockwell.



Crews will close the road at 7 a.m. on Friday, June 1. It is scheduled to reopen by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 29, weather permitting.



Motorists traveling through the area should use U.S. 52, Broad Street, Upper Palmer Road and Sides Road to detour around the closure.



Transportation officials advise drivers to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

