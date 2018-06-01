BLOG: Flooding threat continues, temperatures expected to warm up

Flood Threat Lingers

Lowering Rain Risk

Increasing Heat

Thursday produced more areas of intense storms across our region but the difference this time was they did not stall over the mountains. Instead, they started there then roared across the NC/SC Piedmont. Nevertheless, they were once again responsible for more flood warnings and advisories.

Following those storms, skies cleared overnight and so we're waking up Friday morning to sunshine and cooler 60s all across the area, the coolest morning in 10 days!

More daytime storms are fair game on Friday and over the weekend, but they should be much less organized. A few late on Friday could be on the strong side, so be prepared, just in case, damaging wind and small hail could accompany one or two of them.

As this pattern gradually breaks up, along with the clouds, more sunshine will appear which will quickly drive up temperatures. In fact, we could reach 90 degrees Friday and be close over the weekend.

Saturday's rain risk looks to be very low at this point. But as another cold front moves through on Sunday, it will bring a higher chance for a few late-day showers and thunderstorms before temperatures drop back to the low to mid 80s next week along with lower humidity. Overnight lows may even fall back into the 50s early in the week!

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.