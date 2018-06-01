Police: Dead horse blocks northwest Charlotte road - | WBTV Charlotte

Police: Dead horse blocks northwest Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A portion of a northwest Charlotte road was closed for sometime Friday morning due to a dead horse blocking the roadway. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a "deceased horse" is blocking the road in the 1100 block of Rhyne Road. Police tweeted about the incident just before 6 a.m. 

Officers said they were having "difficulties" removing the horse from the road. The road reopened shortly before 8 a.m., police say.

No other details were released. 

