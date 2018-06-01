Police: Dead horse blocks northwest Charlotte road

A portion of a northwest Charlotte road was closed for sometime Friday morning due to a dead horse blocking the roadway.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a "deceased horse" is blocking the road in the 1100 block of Rhyne Road. Police tweeted about the incident just before 6 a.m.

Traffic Alert: 1100 block of Rhyne Rd is currently closed due to a deceased horse blocking the roadway. We do not have a time frame on how long the road will be closed. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 1, 2018

Officers said they were having "difficulties" removing the horse from the road. The road reopened shortly before 8 a.m., police say.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.