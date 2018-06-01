South Charlotte road closed after driver strikes utility pole, knocks down power lines

One person was injured after a driver crashed into a utility pole in south Charlotte Thursday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Carmel Road and Johnston Road. MEDIC said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

More than 400 power outages were reported in the area Friday morning following the crash, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

The power outages were first reported around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. Power is expected to be restored around 9 a.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted around 5:15 a.m. Friday morning that Carmel Road is closed between Johnston Road and Harrowfield Road due to power lines that were knocked down in the wreck.

Traffic Alert: Carmel Rd is closed between Johnston and Harrowfield due to power lines being down from an overnight accident where a vehicle struck a pole. There is no estimated time on when it will open — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 1, 2018

There's no word on when the road will reopen, according to police.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.