Alert: Mountain Island Lake rising

It's Christine Sperow at WBTV sending you this quick email. I wanted you to know first some of the stories we'll be talking about first on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-7 a.m.

LIVE: Water levels are high on Mountain Island Lake as storm water moves down the Catawba River chain. Flooding is something people who live along this lake have dealt with in the past so they're prepared for it now. WBTV's Caroline Hicks has a live report right at 5 a.m. with details on the precautions people are taking.

Flooding is also still a concern. Some residents are dealing with water getting close to their homes. We'll show you video of what the flooded Catawba River Greenway looks like right now and the flooding at Lookout Shoals Lake.

WEATHER CHANGES: Meteorologist Al Conklin has been promising we'll see the chances of rain taper off. It's starts today! Make sure you catch his First Alert Forecast. Psssst: I think he's going to be giving the 10-day forecast again which means you'll

Are investigators any closer to knowing how the 11-month old baby girl in Chesterfield County died? Her mother was arrested after the baby's body was discovered. We'll tell you what other evidence police are looking for to pinpoint further how the baby died.

The annual CIAA basketball tournament continues to be a great money maker for Charlotte's economy. We'll tell you how much money the organizations says was brought in.

A Charlotte city councilwoman is defending her recent tweets about removing who she calls, "bad cops." Lawana Mayfield says she wants people to know that as an elected official, she has a responsibility to hold everyone accountable. Mayfield spoke one-on-one with our reporter Coleen Harry.

Christine