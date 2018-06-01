Forever Family: Sunniyah

Meet Sunniyah, another beautiful young lady praying for parents!

As we wrap-up the month of May, which is National Foster Care Month, we want to take the time to acknowledge the more than 400,000 children living in the system; among them, more than 100,000 children are waiting to find a Forever Family.

This week, we had a chance to make that all change for one North Carolina girl.

Sunniyah has a sparkling personality, bright mind and nothing shines brighter in her life than her two siblings, who she loves dearly.

Please watch this short clip and get to know her.

If you want to change Sunniyah and her siblings' lives through adoption, please contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org

