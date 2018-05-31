AMC announces lineup for 2018 AMC Classic Summer Movie Camp

AMC Theatres is officially kicking off summer moviegoing with the start of the eight-week AMC Classic Summer Movie Camp on Wednesday, June 13 at participating AMC Classic locations.

Through the AMC Classic Summer Move Camp, moviegoers can enjoy a ticket to a family-favorite film and an AMC KidsPack, including popcorn, fountain drink and fruit snacks, for just $4 all summer long.

The camp is every Wednesday at 10 a.m. throughout the summer at participating locations.

The 2018 summer movie camp lineup includes:

Paddington 2 – June 13

The LEGO Batman Movie – June 20

Ferdinand – June 27

Trolls – July 11

Despicable Me 3 – July 18

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie – July 25

The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature – August 1

The Boss Baby – August 8

The camp is sponsored by Sony Pictures’ upcoming releases, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween.

AMC will donate a portion of the sales to AMC Cares, the charitable giving arm of AMC.

To find showtimes for participating AMC Classic locations and for more information, please visit the website here.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.