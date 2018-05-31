Knights score four in the 6th to beat the IronPigs

The camp is every Wednesday at 10 a.m. throughout the summer at participating locations.More >>
The camp is every Wednesday at 10 a.m. throughout the summer at participating locations.More >>
A 7-year-old girl was injured after a driver plowed into a business in Boiling Springs Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A 7-year-old girl was injured after a driver plowed into a business in Boiling Springs Wednesday afternoon.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident took place at South Tryon Street and Moss Road.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident took place at South Tryon Street and Moss Road.More >>
According to Chester County EMS, emergency officials were dispatched for a hard landing at SkyDive Carolina in Chester.More >>
According to Chester County EMS, emergency officials were dispatched for a hard landing at SkyDive Carolina in Chester.More >>
If Charlotte is chosen, the department will use a blueprint from policing in 2012, but will alter it to fit today’s political climate.More >>
If Charlotte is chosen, the department will use a blueprint from policing in 2012, but will alter it to fit today’s political climate.More >>