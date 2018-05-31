Knights score four in the 6th to beat the IronPigs

The Charlotte Knights took two games of their three-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs by scoring four runs in the sixth inning Thursday on their way to a 6-2 road victory.

Jordan Stephens pitched six solid innings which equaled his fourth quality start of the season.

He allowed two runs on six hits on his way to the win.

The Knights have now won five of their last seven games.

They now head to Buffalo for a three-game series against the Bisons starting Friday.

