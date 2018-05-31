WBTV Sports Overtime: Alexander Central and South Caldwell ready - | WBTV Charlotte

WBTV Sports Overtime: Alexander Central and South Caldwell ready to claim state titles in softball

By Nate Wimberly, WBTV Sports
How strong was softball in the Northwestern 4A/3A this season?  Both Alexander Central and South Caldwell will play for state titles this weekend.

For Alexander Central, they are playing for their 10th championship while South Caldwell is making their first ever appearance in the title series.

For more on both teams, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

