Sinkhole causes road to close in northeast Charlotte

A sinkhole opened up, causing part of road to close in northeast Charlotte Thursday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the sinkhole opened up on University Pointe Boulevard.

University Pointe Boulevard is closed at North Tryon Street due to the sinkhole.

Traffic Alert: University Pointe Boulevard is closed at N. Tryon due to sinkhole. pic.twitter.com/Ivh0AcNcR2 — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 1, 2018

CMPD tweeted about the incident Thursday night.

There's no word on what caused the sinkhole to open up or how long the road will be closed.

No further information was released.

