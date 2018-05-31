Sinkhole causes road to close in northeast Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Sinkhole causes road to close in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A sinkhole opened up, causing part of road to close in northeast Charlotte Thursday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the sinkhole opened up on University Pointe Boulevard.

University Pointe Boulevard is closed at North Tryon Street due to the sinkhole.

CMPD tweeted about the incident Thursday night.

There's no word on what caused the sinkhole to open up or how long the road will be closed.

No further information was released.

