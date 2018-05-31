Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in officer-involved accident in south Charlotte

A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in an accident involving an officer in south Charlotte Thursday evening.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident took place at South Tryon Street and Moss Road.

After a preliminary investigation, police determined what happened in the accident.

Police say, based on witnesses at the scene, that the pedestrian was standing in the median and crossed the road in front of the officer at part of the road that is not marked for pedestrian crossing.

Officers responded to the area in reference to the accident around 6:15 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to Carolinas Medical Center by Medic with serious injuries.

The officer was not injured in the accident.

South Tryon is currently shut at Moss Road, so citizens are advised to use an alternate route.

An investigation into the accident is underway.

No further information was released.

