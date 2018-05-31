80-year-old man struck, seriously injured in officer-involved accident in south Charlotte

An 80-year-old man was struck and seriously injured in an accident involving an officer in south Charlotte Thursday evening.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident took place at South Tryon Street and Moss Road.

Officers responded to the area in reference to the accident around 6:15 p.m.

After a preliminary investigation, police determined what happened in the accident.

Police say, based on witnesses at the scene, that the man was standing in the median and crossed the road in front of the officer at part of the road that is not marked for pedestrian crossing.

After impact, police say the officer stopped immediately and began rendering aid until MEDIC arrived.

The man was not within a marked cross walk and was not wearing reflective clothing. At the time of the vehicle crash, witnesses advised it was raining and traffic near the crash scene was light.

MEDIC arrived and transported the man, identified as Arnulfo Salazar to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The officer was not injured in the accident. The officer was on-duty and in a marked patrol vehicle at the time of the accident.

Speed and alcohol are not contributing factors and detectives are working to determine if impairment was a contributing factor for the man who was struck.

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

