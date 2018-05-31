Sen Jeff Tarte responds to his $200,000 request for school supplies

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident took place at South Tryon Street and Moss Road.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident took place at South Tryon Street and Moss Road.More >>
Senator Tarte is not apologizing for the request. He says the money would be divided between more than 30 schools in his district.More >>
Senator Tarte is not apologizing for the request. He says the money would be divided between more than 30 schools in his district.More >>
The suspect's vehicle was eventually disabled with stop sticks on Beck Road in Thomasville. That's when officials say the person got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, firing at officers.More >>
The suspect's vehicle was eventually disabled with stop sticks on Beck Road in Thomasville. That's when officials say the person got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, firing at officers.More >>
Final figures for the week-long tournament total $50.5 million pumped into the local economy. That's a 6.5% increase from last year's total.More >>
Final figures for the week-long tournament total $50.5 million pumped into the local economy. That's a 6.5% increase from last year's total.More >>
According to Chester County EMS, emergency officials were dispatched for a hard landing at SkyDive Carolina in Chester.More >>
According to Chester County EMS, emergency officials were dispatched for a hard landing at SkyDive Carolina in Chester.More >>