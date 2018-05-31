Investigators near Boone start sifting through splintered home where two died

The suspect's vehicle was eventually disabled with stop sticks on Beck Road in Thomasville. That's when officials say the person got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, firing at officers.More >>
Final figures for the week-long tournament total $50.5 million pumped into the local economy. That's a 6.5% increase from last year's total.More >>
According to Chester County EMS, emergency officials were dispatched for a hard landing at SkyDive Carolina in Chester.More >>
The way Arnaldo Ardon tells it, about twice a day his apartment water comes into his apartment from the unit upstairs.More >>
While relaxing views are a given, the threat of rising waters has residents of Mount Holly's Riverside drive moving their boats to higher ground.More >>
