'Highly experienced' skydiver killed in Chester County accident ID'd

A woman who was killed in a skydiving accident in Chester County Thursday afternoon during the annual CarolinaFest skydiving event has been identified.

According to the Chester County Coroner's Office, 68-year-old Carolyn Clay received "blunt force trauma" in connection with the accident. Clay was from Williamsburg, Virginia.

According to Chester County Emergency Medical Services, officials were dispatched to Skydive Carolina in Chester around 3:30 p.m. in reference to a "hard landing" call.

Officials with SkyDive Carolina released a statement around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening acknowledging that Clay was a "highly experienced" skydiver and completed over 15,000 skydives.

"The skydiver safely deployed their main parachute, but experienced a malfunction," officials with Skydive Carolina said.

Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said the accident appeared to be due to "human error," and not an equipment failure.

"The Skydive Carolina staff and community mourn the loss of a fellow jumper who had a wonderful career in the sport," officials said.

CarolinaFest is an annual event that began on Tuesday. The event is expected to run until Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident but said their investigation would only focus on the packing of the parachute.

