Hard landing reported in skydiving incident in Chester County, coroner called

The coroner was requested when a hard landing was reported in a skydiving incident in Chester County Thursday afternoon.

According to Chester County EMS, emergency officials were dispatched for a hard landing at SkyDive Carolina in Chester.

There's no word on what happened or how many people were involved.

Emergency officials say they were dispatched at 3:38 p.m. and are on scene of the incident.

This is a developing story and no further information was released about this situation.

