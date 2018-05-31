68-year-old woman killed in skydiving incident in Chester County

A 68-year-old woman was killed in a skydiving accident in Chester County Thursday afternoon during an annual "CarolinaFest" skydiving event.

The coroner was requested when a hard landing was reported in a skydiving incident. According to Chester County EMS, emergency officials were initially dispatched just after 3:30 p.m. for the hard landing at Skydive Carolina in Chester.

Officials with SkyDive Carolina released a statement around 6:30 p.m.Thursday saying the skydiver was "highly experienced" with more than 15,000 skydives.

"The skydiver safely deployed their main parachute, but experienced a malfunction," Skydive Carolina officials said.

Details of what led to the fatal injuries are unclear and are being investigated. Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker told WBTV the accident appeared to be human error, not an equipment failure.

The woman's name has not been released as the skydiver's family is being notified, but Tinker says the woman was from Williamsburg, VA.

"The Skydive Carolina staff and community mourn the loss of a fellow jumper who had a wonderful career in the sport," Skydive Carolina officials said.

CarolinaFest is an annual event and started Tuesday. It is expected to run until Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the situation and is investigating, but officials say their investigation would only focus on the packing of the parachute.

