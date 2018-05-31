Person injured in northeast Charlotte school bus crash expected to be OK

One person was injured in a crash involving a school bus and a truck in northeast Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Grier Road and E. W.T. Harris Boulevard. Medic confirmed one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.

The patient's name has not been released but they are expected to be OK.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.

Officials have not said what school the bus was from or if any students were on board at the time of the wreck.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.