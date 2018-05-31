Detectives looking for missing man in Lincoln County

Detectives are searching for a man who went missing from Lincoln County in May.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, officials are asking for the public's help in locating 51-year-old William Ervin Rice Jr of Denver, NC, who was last seen on May 17.

Rice was last seen when he walked away from his home and turned off his cell phone.

Detectives say they have exhausted all leads to where Rice may be.

He is described as a black man, standing 5'5" and weighing around 190 pounds. He has black hair, light brown skin and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Rice's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.