Mountaineers set start times for four football games

The Appalachian State Mountaineers have set some kickoff times for four of their upcoming games on their 2018 football schedule.

They kick off on the Big Ten Network September 1, at 3:30 p.m. at Penn State a likely Top Ten Team. It will be played on the 11-year anniversary of the Mountaineers' epic upset win over Michigan, which by the way was the first ever game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Spooky coincidence right?

The Mountaineers play at Charlotte the following week with a time still to be determined. Then, Appalachian State will return to

Boone for their home opener against Southern Miss to be televised on ESPN+ on September 15 at 3:30.

The start times for the midweek road games on their Sun Belt Conference schedule have the Mountaineers playing at Arkansas State Tuesday, October 9, at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 and playing at Georgia Southern on Thursday, October 25, at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.