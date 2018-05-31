Plane makes emergency landing in Chesterfield County

A plan made an emergency landing when it ran out of gas in Chesterfield County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, the small plane ran out of gas near Jefferson and safely landed in a field.

There were no injuries to the pilot or the passenger and no damage to the plane.

A plane had to make an emergency landing in Pageland today. These are pictures the Chesterfield Co. sheriff’s office sent me. No one was hurt. Sheriff Brooks says a flight instructor and student were in the plane. They had engine trouble. pic.twitter.com/nNpCbCwZs0 — Kristi O'Connor WBTV (@KristiOConnor_) May 31, 2018

The two people in the plane were a flight instructor and a student according to deputies.

No further information was released on this landing.

