Plane makes emergency landing in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

A plan made an emergency landing when it ran out of gas in Chesterfield County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, the small plane ran out of gas near Jefferson and safely landed in a field.

There were no injuries to the pilot or the passenger and no damage to the plane.

The two people in the plane were a flight instructor and a student according to deputies.

No further information was released on this landing.

