Bank robbery suspect shot by officers after pursuit from Salisbury to Davidson County

A person suspected of robbing a bank in Rowan County Thursday afternoon was shot by officers after a reported chase into Davidson County.

The robbery happened just before 1 p.m. at the First National Bank on the 300 block of E. Innes Street in Salisbury. Investigators have not released many details about the robbery but said Salisbury Police and deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office pursued the suspect into Davidson County.

Two suspects were in the car, according to police, but only one went inside the bank.

The suspect's vehicle was eventually disabled with stop sticks on Beck Road in Thomasville. That's when officials say the person got out of the vehicle and tried to run away.

The suspect was shot. Police have not confirmed what actions by the suspect led to the shooting.

No officers were injured. There's no word on the severity of the suspect's injuries or their current condition.

Police have not released the suspect's name or said what charges they are facing.

No further information has been made available.

