Wreck shuts down portion of I-85 in Cabarrus County

Wreck shuts down portion of I-85 in Cabarrus County

Photo courtesy of Frank Troutman Photo courtesy of Frank Troutman
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) -

A crash has shut down a portion of Interstate 85 in Cabarrus County Thursday afternoon. 

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the wreck happened on I-85 southbound near Dale Earnhardt Boulevard at Exit 60 in Concord. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. 

Drivers are asked to take Exit 68 for approximately 10 miles before turning right to head back onto I-85. 

The road is expected to reopen around 3:30 p.m. 

There's no word on what caused the wreck. It is unclear whether anyone was injured. 

