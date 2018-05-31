Wreck shuts down portion of I-85 in Cabarrus County

A crash has shut down a portion of Interstate 85 in Cabarrus County Thursday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the wreck happened on I-85 southbound near Dale Earnhardt Boulevard at Exit 60 in Concord. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m.

Drivers are asked to take Exit 68 for approximately 10 miles before turning right to head back onto I-85.

The road is expected to reopen around 3:30 p.m.

There's no word on what caused the wreck. It is unclear whether anyone was injured.

