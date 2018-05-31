Woman dies hours after being seriously injured in east Charlotte crash

A 72-year-old woman died hours after being seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Pence Road. Police say the driver of a blue Toyota Sienna reportedly crossed the center of the road and drove into oncoming traffic. He then struck a Silver Chevrolet Impala head-on, officers say.

The driver of the Chevrolet Impala was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, identified as Dorothy Clark Witherspoon, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Witherspoon died early Thursday morning, according to police.

The driver of the Toyota Sienna is expected to be OK.

Police say speed and alcohol are not factors in the wreck.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

