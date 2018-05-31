Overturned tractor-trailer causes delays on Burke County road

It is unclear whether anyone was injured when a tractor-trailer overturned in Burke County Thursday afternoon.

According to Burke County Emergency Medical Services, the crash happened on North Carolina Highway 191. Officials tweeted about the crash around 11:30 a.m.

Tractor trailer wreck on NC 181. Expect delays in the area of Mile Marker 18. pic.twitter.com/pgQffBMdXG — Burke County EMS (@BurkeCountyEMS) May 31, 2018

Drivers can expect delays near mile marker 18. It appeared as if the tractor-trailer was carrying cinder blocks.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

