Overturned tractor-trailer causes delays on Burke County road

BURKE COUNTY, NC

It is unclear whether anyone was injured when a tractor-trailer overturned in Burke County Thursday afternoon. 

According to Burke County Emergency Medical Services, the crash happened on North Carolina Highway 191. Officials tweeted about the crash around 11:30 a.m. 

Drivers can expect delays near mile marker 18. It appeared as if the tractor-trailer was carrying cinder blocks. 

There's no word on what caused the crash. 

