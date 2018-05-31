Police: Driver plows into Cleveland County business, injures 7-year-old

A 7-year-old girl was injured after a driver plowed into a business in Cleveland County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Boiling Springs Police Department, a driver plowed into the Dollar General on North Main Street in Boiling Springs around 4:15 p.m.

Police said the driver was making a right turn into the parking lot and then struck a curb. The driver then hit the gas, instead of slamming on the break, and drove in the store, officers say.

The child was entering the business at the time of the incident, police say. The girl received minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

The driver was not injured, officers say.

It is unclear whether the driver will face any charges.

