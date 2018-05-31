Watauga County school to release students early due to water mai - | WBTV Charlotte

Watauga County school to release students early due to water main break

BOONE, NC (WBTV) -

A school in Watauga County will be releasing students early Thursday afternoon due to a water main break. 

According to Watauga County Schools, Parkway School will release students at 1 p.m. because of the water main break. School officials tweeted about the early dismissal just before noon Thursday. 

Parkway School is expected to resume normal operation on Friday, school officials said. 

There's no word on what caused the water main break. 

