Watauga County school to release students early due to water main break

A school in Watauga County will be releasing students early Thursday afternoon due to a water main break.

According to Watauga County Schools, Parkway School will release students at 1 p.m. because of the water main break. School officials tweeted about the early dismissal just before noon Thursday.

Due to a water main break, Parkway School will be releasing at 1 p.m. today, Thursday, May 31. WCS maintenance crews are onsite, and school is expected to resume normal operation by tomorrow. #WeAreWatauga @PKYPatriots — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) May 31, 2018

Parkway School is expected to resume normal operation on Friday, school officials said.

There's no word on what caused the water main break.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.