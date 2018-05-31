Councilwoman: Black men can't walk into store without being killed 'by someone in a police uniform'

A Charlotte councilwoman has posted a strong message for people who are "talking nonsense" about the things she posts online after a string of controversial posts have garnered national attention.

Councilwoman LaWana Mayfield says "Forget YOU" in a message on Twitter Thursday morning.

"A Black man can't drink in his own garage, can't drive down the street, car can't break down, can't walk in a store without being killed by someone in a police uniform," Mayfield posted along with a link to a New York Times article on the death of Gregory Vaughn Hill Jr. in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Hill was fatally shot by a white sheriff’s deputy who responded to a noise complaint about music he had been playing in his garage. After a brief encounter with the deputies, he was discovered dead inside the garage with a gun in his back pocket. Deputies said he had been holding it during the confrontation, but that claim is disputed.

Last week, a federal jury awarded his family $4 in a wrongful-death lawsuit. $1 to Hill’s mother for funeral expenses and $1 to each of Hill’s three children.

"So who is going work to remove the BAD cops?" Mayfield's tweet continued. "#IWILL"

To ALL OF YOU talking nonsense about my posts, Forget YOU. A Black man can't drink in his own garage, can't drive down the street, car can't break down, can't walk in a store without being killed by someone in a police uniform. So who is going work to remove the BAD cops?#IWILL https://t.co/KsmXoYdczL — LaWana Mayfield (@lawanamayfield) May 31, 2018

The tweets come just hours after Mayfield faced a group of wives of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at Wednesday night's city council meeting.

Mayfield has recently drawn harsh criticism for some of the messages she has been sharing on social media, including a tweet she posted in March.

Mayfield, a Democrat who represents west Charlotte, posted on Twitter saying: "Being Black in America under #45 has created homegrown terrorist wearing blue uniforms." The message was made in reference to the deadly shooting of Stephon Clark by two police officers from the Sacramento Police Department.

“My husband is not a terrorist. Our spouses of these fine people sitting here are not terrorists,” said Anne Steppe, the wife of a CMPD sergeant, during her speech Wednesday night. “We will not turn a blind eye either when members of our city council speak out so egregiously against officers that risk their lives to protect and serve those that live and work in the Queen City."

“In another tweet, you say racism is real and you Ms. Mayfield are as guilty as anyone because you clearly don’t like the color blue,” said Steppe.

She urged Mayfield to help improve relations between the police and the public rather than “adding fuel to an already raging fire”.

Mayfield did not respond to Steppe’s speech and appeared to leave the meeting chambers before the meeting was over and reporters could ask her for comment Wednesday night.

In the past, Mayfield has defended her views concerning police violence in America.

After being called into question for the aforementioned tweet likening officers to terrorists, Mayfield took to Twitter, again, in her own defense posting the definition of a terrorist and blaming the media for a "false narrative."

