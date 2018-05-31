One person injured in crash, portion of Albemarle Rd closed in southeast Charlotte

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in southeast Charlotte Thursday morning.

The two-vehicle wreck happened just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Albemarle Road and Regal Oaks Drive. Medic said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries.

The victim's name and condition have not been released.

Officials said Albemarle Rd would be closed at the scene while emergency crews worked.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash or if any charges are being filed.

