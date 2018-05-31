Sheriff: Woman robs Dollar General, takes cash and a few groceries

Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's office are on the hunt for a woman who robbed the Dollar General on Deal Road on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the report, the woman walked into the store and told a clerk that she had a gun in her bag. She then told the workers to go to the back of the store, while she went to the front.

The woman took cash from the register, along with two cases of Bud Light, two cans of Coca-Cola, two packs of L & M cigarettes, and a pack of Winston cigarettes.

The robbery occurred at around 4:45 pm.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video for help in solving the case.

The suspect is described as a white woman with brown hair in a pony tail. She was wearing a burgundy shirt and blue jeans along with black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

No one was hurt in the incident.

