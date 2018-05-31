UNC Board of Trustees revokes Bill Cosby's honorary degree

The jury in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial has reached a verdict: guilty on all counts. (AP/Matt Rourke)

The UNC Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to revoke an honorary degree given to Bill Cosby.

The University of North Carolina -Chapel Hill awarded the degree to Cosby in 2003.

Chancellor Carol Folt released a statement on May 2 that asked the school's Board of Trustees to initiate a process to revoke the degree.

Folt said this is the first time the University has moved to revoke an honorary degree.

"We do not take this action lightly. In this case, Cosby’s acts were so counter to our campus values that this prestigious honor is no longer appropriate," Folt said. "The University has no tolerance for sexual assault, and we have worked diligently in recent years to comprehensively revise our sexual assault and misconduct policy and enhance resources for our community."

Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion 14 years ago.

Even before the verdict, more than 20 colleges and universities across the U.S. had revoked honorary degrees from Cosby in light of the allegations against him. Others including Temple, Johns Hopkins University and Carnegie Mellon University revoked honors afterward.