Police investigation underway in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

A police investigation is underway in Iredell County Thursday morning. 

According to Mooresville police, officers are looking for four people who they believe to be armed in connection with a breaking and entering. The investigation is happening on Cornelius Road and Sequoia Street. 

"Residents are encouraged to stay inside," a police spokesperson said.

No other details were released. 

