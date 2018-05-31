BLOG: Flood threat continues until end of workweek

Flood Threat Continues

Rain Gradually Ending

Weekend Heat Returns

Flood watches and warnings continue for many communities in the mountains right through Friday morning. While the situation is fairly quiet Thursday morning, more downpours are likely to develop in the afternoon and evening hours and some of those storms will bring heavy rain that could lead to additional flooding, so please, stay alert!

Outside of the mountains, model data suggests that a broken line of storms - some possibly severe with hail and / or damaging wind - may approach the Piedmont / Charlotte metro area late in the afternoon or Thursday evening. Before any rain comes to town, afternoon readings will make a jump back into the mid to upper 80s with high humidity thrown in for good measure.

By Friday and the weekend, we'll gradually turn a corner. The rain chances will decrease even more as the temperatures increase. In fact, we could reach 90 degrees both Friday and Saturday. There's still a decent chance for a strong storm or two Friday, but Saturday's rain risk looks to be fairly low at this point.

Another cold front will move through on Sunday. That will bring a higher chance for a few showers or thunderstorms before temperatures drop back to the low to mid 80s next week along with lower humidity. Nighttime lows may even fall back into the 50s early in the week!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

