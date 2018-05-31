One killed, another hospitalized in Gaston County wreck

One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in Gaston County Thursday morning.

According to Gaston County Emergency Medical Services, the crash occurred on Interstate 85 southbound near Exit 27 near Belmont just before 3:30 a.m. Officials said a driver reportedly struck a parked 18-wheeler.

Several lanes have been shut down while crews investigate the deadly crash. There's no word on when the lanes will reopen.

No names have been released.

