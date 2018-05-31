Driver in deadly Gaston County crash accused of falling asleep behind the wheel

The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Thursday morning shedding more light into the death of 11-month-old Harlee Lewis.More >>
The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Thursday morning shedding more light into the death of 11-month-old Harlee Lewis.More >>
A Charlotte councilwoman has posted a strong message for people who are "talking nonsense" about the things she posts online after a string of controversial posts have garnered national attention.More >>
A Charlotte councilwoman has posted a strong message for people who are "talking nonsense" about the things she posts online after a string of controversial posts have garnered national attention.More >>
Susan Liuzzo faced a decision many families dealing with Alzheimer's disease confront: keep her 84-year-old mother at home or move her to an assisted living center for round-the-clock care.More >>
Susan Liuzzo faced a decision many families dealing with Alzheimer's disease confront: keep her 84-year-old mother at home or move her to an assisted living center for round-the-clock care.More >>
Officials said a driver reportedly struck a parked 18-wheeler.More >>
Officials said a driver reportedly struck a parked 18-wheeler.More >>
The two-vehicle wreck happened just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Albemarle Road and Regal Oaks Drive.More >>
The two-vehicle wreck happened just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Albemarle Road and Regal Oaks Drive.More >>