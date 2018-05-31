Driver in deadly Gaston County crash accused of falling asleep behind the wheel

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a crash in Gaston County Thursday morning.

According to Gaston County Emergency Medical Services, the deadly crash occurred around 3:47 a.m. on Interstate 85 southbound near Exit 27 in Belmont.

Belmont police say a woman was driving a Ford SUV when she reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel. The woman then drove off the side of the roadway and struck a parked tractor-trailer, officers say.

A passenger in the SUV, identified as Hieng Chea, was killed in the crash. He died at the scene, police say. Police say the woman was taken to Novant Presbyterian Hospital with minor injuries.

Several lanes were shut down for some time while crews investigated the deadly crash.

It is unclear whether the woman will face any charges.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Belmont police at 704-829-4062.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.