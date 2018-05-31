Wives Wearing "My Husband Is Not A Terrorist" T-shirts At City Council Meeting

Good morning to you! It’s Thursday, 31 May 2018. Hope your day is off to a good start. John Carter of WBTV News This Morning reporting to you this morning. Our team invites you to join us from 4:30 to 7:00 AM for the area’s best, most accurate, factual and compelling morning newscast.

Heads up! McDowell County Schools are operating on a two-hour delay this morning as the county remains under a state of emergency due to the aftermath of flooding and mudslides.

The recent heavy rain has taken a terrible toll. Two people found dead inside a home in Watauga County that collapsed in a landslide that apparently led to an explosion.

Later today, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will be touring some of the areas hardest hit by the rains, flooding and landslides.

Two major roads in Burke County remain closed this morning due to flooding.

Wearing shirts that read, “My husband is not a terrorist”, many wives of Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officers showed up at last night’s Charlotte City Council meeting. They were there to respond to recent controversial remarks by a council woman.

Also at last night’s meeting, Charlotte city leaders say they think they may have a new solution for police pay as city manager Marcus Jones presented a new proposal.

Bad news for many who felt they won the lottery on Christmas day. The South Carolina Education Lottery won’t be paying out any of those prizes after a glitch caused all of those fake wins.

Plus, Willie Nelson says he will return to PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte after his concert was abruptly canceled this past weekend.

