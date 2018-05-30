WBTV Sports Overtime: Northwestern unveils a new players lounge

High school football players and coaches spend a lot of time together over the summer and into the season. Down at Northwestern, a new players lounge will make sure the time spent together won't be just getting better on the football field.

The lounge has a pool table, Foosball, and a media room with both PS4 and X Box. If you need a hair cut, there is even a barber's chair.

A vision head coach James Martin got from a visit to Clemson after they won their National Championship.

The hope is these facilities will help build relationships among the players and the coaches which will make one of the top programs in our area even better.

For a peak inside the new lounge, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.