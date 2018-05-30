Knights Fall Wednesday at Lehigh Valley 5-0

The Charlotte Knights got blanked by the Lehigh Valley Pigs Wednesday in Allentown, Pennsylvania 5-0.

Carson Fulmer was on the mound for the Knights and pitched six innings of solid ball giving up three runs on five hits with four walks and seven strikeouts.

He was outdone on the mound by IronPigs pitcher Cole Irvin who gave up only four hits, and struck out six while walking only one batter in 8.2 innings, one out shy of a complete game.

The loss snapped the Knights season high three-game losing streak.

Same teams tomorrow at 6:50 p.m. in the rubber game of the three game set.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.