Landslide death

Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.

One person died, another is missing after a house in Watauga County collapsed after a landslide. The heavy rains sent loose soil into the home, acting like a bulldozer. We have a team of reporters on the scene to bring us the latest at 11:00.

We’re also checking on lake levels at Lookout Shoals, which is notorious for water lapping around homes. Tonight, the lake is rising as it takes in all the rain from upstream in the foothills and mountains.

Wives of CMPD officers wore t-shirts at the city council meeting tonight, saying, “My husband is not a terrorist. My husband is a hero.” This is in response to councilwoman Lawanna Mayfield controversial tweet from last week. Reporter Alex Giles will tell us how the meeting unfolded.

And in my Crime Stoppers report, a man with a mask and a knife tried to rob a gas station at 5:30 in the morning. When he demanded money, the clerk pulled out a baseball bat and chased him out of the store. And we’ll show you how that crook made a big mistake when he touched the hand without a glove.

Plus, we’ll show you a young boy’s act of kindness towards a woman in need.

It’s all when you join us for WBTV News at 11:00 tonight!