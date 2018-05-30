Landslide death

Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.
One person died, another is missing after a house in Watauga County collapsed after a landslide. The heavy rains sent loose soil into the home, acting like a bulldozer. We have a team of reporters on the scene to bring us the latest at 11:00.
We’re also checking on lake levels at Lookout Shoals, which is notorious for water lapping around homes. Tonight, the lake is rising as it takes in all the rain from upstream in the foothills and mountains.
Wives of CMPD officers wore t-shirts at the city council meeting tonight, saying, “My husband is not a terrorist. My husband is a hero.” This is in response to councilwoman Lawanna Mayfield controversial tweet from last week. Reporter Alex Giles will tell us how the meeting unfolded.
And in my Crime Stoppers report, a man with a mask and a knife tried to rob a gas station at 5:30 in the morning. When he demanded money, the clerk pulled out a baseball bat and chased him out of the store. And we’ll show you how that crook made a big mistake when he touched the hand without a glove.
Plus, we’ll show you a young boy’s act of kindness towards a woman in need.
It’s all when you join us for WBTV News at 11:00 tonight!
Crews are responding to a home in Watauga County Wednesday afternoon after a home collapsed due to flooding and mudslides. The mudslide happened around 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Pine Ridge Road in the Heavenly Mountain subdivision.More >>
Gas station stick-ups usually happen at night with bad guys pointing guns. But this is the story of a morning stick-up with a knife, which ends when a clerk pulls out his own weapon.More >>
The Senate Education Committee favorably recommended House Bill 514 be moved out of committee on Wednesday. Before the committee voted on it, there was discussion between lawmakers.More >>
According to the Avery County Sheriff's Office, firefighters, rescue and law enforcement were notified by Avery County 911 dispatch that a body had surfaced at Elk River Falls.More >>
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.More >>
