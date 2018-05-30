WBTV Sports Overtime: Ardrey Kell ready for 4A baseball state title series

Even though the baseball team at Ardrey Kell finds themselves in the 4A state championship series, the road has not been easy.

They lost their first 2 games of the year, did not win the conference regular season title, or the conference tournament title.

But all of that has fueled this team to this point as they look to win the program's second ever baseball state title.

For more on Ardrey Kell, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

