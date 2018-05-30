Crime Stoppers: When a clerk fights back

Gas station stick-ups usually happen at night with bad guys pointing guns. But this is the story of a morning stick-up with a knife, which ends when a clerk pulls out his own weapon.

It was 5:30 a.m. as a frightening figure enters the 7-Eleven on University Boulevard across from the UNC Charlotte campus. He's covered up with a hoodie and a mask, but he's forgotten to wear something important-- gloves.

We see on surveillance his left hand is bare and he's holding a very long knife in his right.

"This gentleman walks in, comes straight up to the register and says, you know what time it is," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Detective Brandon Miller.

For most, it would be time to panic, but for this clerk who was about to end his overnight shift, he knew exactly what to do.

"The clerk sees this guy has a knife, so the clerk grabs a baseball bat and proceeds to chase him out of the store," says Miller. "He scares the guy off. He didn't get anything and he runs out and disappears into the night."

The detective went on to say, "The clerk decided he wasn't going to be a victim today."

And remember his bare left hand? That hand left some evidence behind.

"He touched the counter. Our crime scene techs did come out and dust for fingerprints, but right now we still don't have a positive I.D. on this guy."

So how important is it to recover those fingerprints?

"Fingerprints can make or break a case, depending on if it’s the suspect, but this is a store, there could be thousands of prints on there from just one day."

Detective Miller says because this crook had confidence to try this crime, it proves he's very dangerous and needs to be caught.

If you know anything-- even something small about this attempted robbery early on Tuesday, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You won't have to leave your name, you won't be called into court and you could earn a substantial reward.

