Body matching description of missing man found at Elk River Falls in Avery Co.

Officials say a body that matches the description of the 26-year-old man who fell into Elk River Falls was found at the falls Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Avery County Sheriff's Office, firefighters, rescue and law enforcement were notified by Avery County 911 dispatch that a body had surfaced at Elk River Falls.

A body matching the description of 26-year-old Thomas McCardle Jr. was recovered and was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for positive confirmation of identification.

According to law enforcement officials, McCardle of Martins Ferry was attending a wedding in Asheville and went by Elk River Falls, slipped on a rock and fell into the rough waters.

Deputies believe McCardle was pulled under by strong currents that were a result of recent heavy rain in the area.

A Facebook post from the Avery County Sheriff's Office expressed sympathy for the family of the young man.

Our prayers go out to this young man's family and friends. However, even during this terribly sad time, we all have got to know about the life story of a tremendous young man, his victory to walk after an accident which doctors said would never happen, his tremendous faith in God and his wonderful father and mother and for that, we have all been greatly blessed.

Deputies say the heavy rains Tuesday night possibly contributed to the body finally surfacing Wednesday.

No further information was released about the situation.

