Watauga Co. home collapsed after flooding, mudslides

Crews are responding to a home in Watauga County Wednesday afternoon after the house collapsed due to flooding and mudslides.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Pine Ridge Road in the Heavenly Mountain subdivision.

According to Watauga County Emergency Management, multiple emergency rescue crews are headed to the scene. Officials have not confirmed if anyone was inside the home at the time and if there are any injuries.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

